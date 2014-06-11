BTX Names Josh Petru to South Central U.S. Sales

BTX Technologies has hired Josh Petru as its South Central sales manager. Petru has joined the distributor and manufacturer of interface, integration, and systems products to grow and expand the Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Arkansas regions.
Josh Petru has nearly 14 years of experience in varying sectors of the AV and broadcast markets.
- He began his career designing and implementing broadcast solutions for Teleview Racing Patrol and then moved on to Cisco where he was an event producer for hundreds of live productions including IPTV and VoD broadcasts. From there he moved to JB&A where he served first as IT manager, then grew the distribution business as the Southwest technical sales manager and VP of technology. He also held director of sales and technical sales engineering positions for Screen Innovations and Signagelive, a digital signage SaaS product.
- "Josh's background and experience are a perfect fit for us", said Greg Schwartz, president of BTX. "With his deep technical knowledge of audio, video and IT, Josh is well positioned to work with consultants and support our Integrator Channel with new product introductions, in-field demonstrations, training, product selection and system level technical support. We are excited to welcome him to the BTX team.”
- “BTX is well known in the industry as being one of the best providers of AV and Broadcast solutions. Not only do they offer some of the most innovative lines available today, but their metalwork shop, fiber lab and manufactured items supply an additional level of capabilities that set them apart and provide integrators with what they need to get the job done,” said Petru. “I look forward to working with a company that continually grows their offerings and products to meet the needs of the customers, while offering superior customer and technical support.”
- Petru will join BTX’s unique and highly regarded outside technical sales team as its 7th member within the United States.
- BTX will be in booth N1019 at InfoComm 2014.