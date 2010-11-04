Visix Grows Client Services Group to Improve Digital Signage Customer Experience

- ATLANTA, GA--Visix has announced its new Client Services initiative, offering an array of new and improved services to enhance the customer experience before, during and after their adoption of the company’s technologies.
- "We recognize that our customers want more than a box of software from us,” said Sean Matthews, president of Visix. “Many of them don’t have the experience or knowledge to fully realize the breadth of what they can accomplish with digital signage; or they simply don’t have the resources to meet all of their needs. This new initiative is meant to educate and guide clients through the adoption process and over the life of their digital signage efforts.”
- Tonya Dennis remains director of client services, a role she has held since May of 2008. Her position has been revised to focus on growing business opportunities by delivering new software adoption techniques for a better customer experience. Dennis is responsible for software configuration, and implementation and training, as well as brand new consulting and creative services.
- Visix consultants provide coaching, idea-generation and adoption advice for new and existing digital signage clients. They work with customers to explore content types and distribution channels to fit their environment, establish measurable goals for digital signage deployments and campaigns, determine system naming standards and usage guidelines, and coordinate all configuration, design and launch services.
- Visix multimedia artists bring their expertise in design and usability techniques to client projects, offering both pre-packaged design elements and custom content design services like branded themes, interactive wayfinding and data visualization boards. Content designers work closely with customers and Visix Consulting Services to create content tools specific to clients’ environments and objectives.
- "We’ve been a service-focused company from the start,” said Dennis. “By reconfiguring our services, we’re hoping to grow relationships with our clients so that they can consider us a part of their digital signage team instead of just a product vendor. We believe our new consulting and creative services are the best way to increase the value of those relationships as our clients see clear, measurable improvements in their digital signage communications.”