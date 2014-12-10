BTS Informa, Exponation Debut DSE South America

BTS Informa and Exponation have teamed to debut a new event, DSE South America. Exponation is the founder, owner, and operator of Digital Signage Expo (DSE) in Las Vegas, NV. BTS Informa will organize the event in Brazil in July 2015.
- DSE South America brings together the digital signage market expertise of Exponation, and the superior trade show production capabilities of BTS Informa, one of South America’s leading trade show producers. BTS Informa’s portfolio of events include, SERIGRAFIA SIGN FUTURETEXTIL, ABF, Futurecom, Agrishow and Fispal Food Service.
- The expectation is to create a superior education, business, and networking opportunity for qualified attendees from the Latin American digital signage market. DSE South America will serve this market’s demand for education and information with a high-quality conference program and an array of products and technologies from worldwide exhibitors on the show’s exhibit floor.
- “Digital Signage in Latin America is growing significantly. Brazil is one of the best potential digital signage markets in Latin America and is the main business entry into this region. We partnered with BTS Informa because of their significant resources, as well as their highly-professional trade show production and promotion track record. With this new long-term partnership, we are confident that DSE South America will quickly become the premier event in Latin America,” commented Angelo Varrone, CEO and Chairman of Exponation.
- The show will take place on July 21-24, 2015, in the Anhembi pavilion, co-located with SERIGRAFIA SIGN FUTURETEXTIL.
- According to Informa Group Brazil’s CEO, Marco Basso, the partnership is strategic and will bring significant benefits to the digital signage market in Latin America while becoming the premier digital signage event in the market. “Our objective is to establish DSE South America as the leader in this market, offering attendees a broad assortment of education, new products and services.”
- DSE South America 2015 will be a gathering place for the digital signage community in Latin America and is expected to attract more than 10,000 qualified visitors.