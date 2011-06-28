Robert Lingfield: 1952 - 2011

Martin Audio has announced the passing of its former sales and marketing director (and chairman of PLASA’s European Regional Board), Rob Lingfield, who lost his fight against cancer at the age of 59.
- Robert Lingfield.
- Lingfield served as a director until taking on a consultancy role, where he was actively involved in the development and launch of the award-winning Multi-cellular Loudspeaker Array (MLA) system.
- Training as a drama teacher, Rob Lingfield initially worked as a DJ, promoter, lighting designer, and roadie. He then joined ERC (Electronic Research & Construction) before forming Hill Audio (who built the PA system for the Live Aid concert in 1985 and was later sold to Millbank). He then joined Renkus-Heinz, where he spent three years building the international business before moving to Martin Audio in 1998.
- "When Rob joined Martin Audio in 1998, I was already in charge of the U.S. operation and we immediately befriended each other and started working together," said Rob Hofkamp, director of U.S. operations for Martin Audio in North America and a close friend of Lingfield's. "He had an uncanny ability to see the big picture and was a true visionary in terms of marketing and product requirements that made a definite difference in the success and growth of the company.
- "During our time together — and until his move into a consultancy role on MLA in 2009 — Rob was a fixture at many of the U.S. trade shows with many friends among the media, the competition and our customers in the live audio production and AV installation markets. In fact, many affectionately started to refer to us as the Rob & Rob Show from Martin Audio.
- "I was always amazed at Rob's ability to manage the constant time demands of this business along with successfully raising his two boys, Edward and Harry. I'll always remember Rob as an innovator, mentor, friend and, most of all, a truly exceptional human being."
- Martin Audio managing director, Anthony Taylor, also paid tribute. "The company’s mantra has always been that the most important assets of the business are its brand and its people and Rob Lingfield was one of the stalwart key personalities and contributors to the Martin Audio business — driving both the growth and success of the company.
- “Finding a more balanced approach to his personal and work life in 2009 did not change the energy and passion he exuded in his new role as consultant and key advocate of the new MLA technology.
- “His legacy will continue in the sales team that he built following his philosophy of care for his colleagues and his customers, and in the burgeoning success of the new MLA technology. Rob taught us not to let our minds overtake our hearts and to follow the right course of action …not the most expedient. His joy of the good things in life, his optimism and great counsel as a colleague and a friend will be a loss not only to the business but to the industry.”
- Rob Lingfield is survived by two sons, Edward and Harry from his former marriage, and partner, Andrea.