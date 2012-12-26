SCN's Top 50 Stories of 2012: 40 - 31

- From now until the end of the year, SCN is counting down the Top 50 web stories of 2012. Check back each day to see what the commercial AV systems integration community was reading this year.
40.Draper Hires National AV Consultant Manager
39.Setting the Scene for Real-World Video Communications
38.Alpha Video & Audio Wins Two AV Project Awards
37.AVTEQ Acquires Three Furniture Companies
36.Erdmann Named CEDIA Lifetime Achievement Winner
35.Peavey PV Series Enclosures Receive Class-D Technology
34.NPD DisplaySearch: TV to Drive Demand for 3D Devices
33.Stampede Continues Tour in Kansas City
32.Verrex Expands Team with Two New Sales Executives
