Bosch Hosts Event at Indianapolis Speedway

The Bosch Safe and Sound Security and Audio Tour rolled in to Indianapolis’s legendary Motor Speedway for a special roadshow event on July 12.
- Since launching in April, the exhibit truck has visited over 4,500 customers around the southwestern and southeastern United States. As a highpoint of the truck’s program of summer dates in the Midwest, Bosch Security Systems arranged a special event at the famous race track, bringing guests in from around the region for a day of activities and demonstrations.
- “The Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) was a logical location for us to showcase our newest technologies,” said Franck Fabry, VP of sales for the central region, Bosch Security Systems, “as many IMS buildings are equipped with Bosch video, intrusion, and communications systems, and Bosch has a proud and rich motorsport racing tradition that goes back to the early 1900s.
- “We wanted this particular roadshow to stand out from the other 12 Midwest stops that we have scheduled this summer,” Fabry said. “Our guests got an opportunity to visit the new state-of-the-art Safe & Sound trailer with interactive security and communications displays covering products from across the Bosch, Electro-Voice, RTS, and Telex brands. We also had live Electro-Voice demonstrations on a full-sized stage, including new models from the EV-Innovation family of loudspeakers for installed sound. In between demo sessions, guests were able to visit the IMS Hall of Fame Museum, take a guided bus tour of the largest sports facility in the world, and also got a chance to experience some serious Gs in professionally driven pace cars on one of the most famous tracks in motor racing history.”
- Despite the sweltering heat that day, the event was attended by over 150 guests. “The positive feedback we received after the various presentations and activities surpassed our expectations,” Fabry added. “In times when most companies are downgrading promotional events, we wanted to enthusiastically demonstrate our commitment to partnership and growth. We’d like to thank everyone who attended and made the day such a success.”