Harman Mexico Named Great Place to Work

Tijuana, Mexico--Harman's manufacturing facility in Tijuana, Mexico has been certified as one of Mexico’s "Top 100 Great Places to Work" by the Great Place to Work Institute.
- Harman representatives were on hand in Mexico City to accept the certificate on behalf of the facility during a celebration honoring each of the top 100 companies.
- "Our Harman Tijuana team has worked intensely to be certified by the Great Place to Work institute of Mexico,” said Rafael Villalobos, director of manufacturing, loudspeakers. "We are proud of being selected as one of the best 100 companies to work for in Mexico. This recognition marks our new base line; from this point on, our continuous improvement process must take us to further improve the quality of our workplace, and at the same time, improve the results of our business."
- Harman’s product development process allows for the design and testing of new products at U.S. based innovation hubs in Northridge, CA, Elkhart, IN and Salt Lake City, UT, to run cell-based manufacturing of initial product shipments, before shifting manufacturing to larger volume factories such as the Tijuana facility.