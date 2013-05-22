Chicago Airports Five Year Contract to Clear Channel

- Chicago’s City Council recently voted to award Clear Channel Airports a new five-year contract with five one-year extension options to provide indoor digital media programs at Chicago’s two airports – O’Hare and Midway International. Clear Channel Airports, a division of Clear Channel Outdoor, has a long history in Chicago having owned and operated advertising space at both airports since 2002.
- “The new advertising platforms will enhance the look and feel of the global gateways to our city, O’Hare and Midway, with vibrant, dynamic displays and interactive features that set a new model for other cities and airports to follow,” said Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. “It includes cutting-edge technology that will inform and entertain travelers, and help them better navigate Chicago’s airports. The agreements also provide opportunities for disadvantaged business enterprises and will optimize concession revenues to the airport.”
- In addition to enhancing the air passenger experience with interactive displays and real-time information, the Clear Channel Airports media technologies are expected to attract local, regional and global advertisers delivering to the City more than $25 million annually from ads and sponsorships sold in O’Hare and Midway.
- Featuring nearly 400 digital devices, Clear Channel’s program will reach more than 66 million passengers in Chicago annually. Using diverse and interactive technologies, Clear Channel’s planned program includes:
- The first ever 360-degree digital globe in an airport suspended from the ceiling of Terminal 3.
- Two digital soffits (overhangs) comprising a total of 60 LCD screens creating 412 square feet of dynamic digital surface each.
- A full network of interactive digital directories providing travelers access to information on restaurants, hotels, etc.
- Embedded digital tablets available to travelers within sponsored FreeCharge work stations allowing passengers to connect with work or home.
- Various living green foliage walls and a green education area emphasizing the City of Chicago’s commitment to green areas and environmentally friendly practices.
- “Clear Channel is excited to continue its partnership with the City of Chicago,” said John J. Moyer, vice president, Clear Channel Airports. “This new contract will give Chicago’s Airports the latest digital technologies for advertisers to connect with millions of travelers, on a greater, more meaningful level than before while delivering an additional revenue stream to the city.”
- The Chicago contract represents one of more than 47 new contracts awarded to Clear Channel Airports over the last two years to provide similar services in airports across the country including Denver, Philadelphia and Detroit International airports.