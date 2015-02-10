- The Black Box DisplayPort KVM extender system delivers uncompressed extension of DisplayPort, USB, analog audio, and S/PDIF digital audio over CATx cable.
- Video, USB, and audio all pass along a single CATx cable. A second CATx cable can be used for Hi-Speed USB 2.0 extension and increased video bandwidth. The receiver also supports DisplayPort Dual Mode, which allows monitors that only support HDMI or DVI to be used.
- The extender system supports applications across a wide spectrum in industries including manufacturing, education, healthcare, retail signage and kiosks, and more.