One Systems Names Contact Distribution as Canadian Distributor

One Systems, a manufacturer of direct-weather, high output loudspeaker systems, has appointed Contact Distribution as its Canadian distributor. Doug MacCallum, One Systems' president, made the announcement.
Photo (left-right): Lucas Truman – Western Regional Manager, Contact Distribution; Doug MacCallum – One Systems Director; Bill Coons – Contact Distribution president; Louis-Phillippe Boideau – Eastern Regional Manager, Contact Distribution; Mike Davidson – Ontario Sales Manager, Contact Distribution (missing).
- Contact Distribution Ltd, located in Scarborough, Ontario, is a distributor of professional audio and video equipment in Canada.
- "Canada is a very important market to us and we are excited to have Contact representing our products there," said MacCallum. "Contact is well known for their expertise in loudspeakers and have always been at the top for design, support, service and good business practices. We are extremely pleased to be working with them."
- One Systems designs and builds high intelligibility premium loudspeakers that deliver top-class performance and are impervious to any weather condition – complete weatherproofing is a standard feature of every model.
- "Harsh weather conditions are commonplace in Canada," added Bill Coons, director of Contact. "We are very excited to have a full product line that will not only endure our country's outdoor environment, but also provide the level of quality our clients demand – indoors and out."
- Each One Systems loudspeaker is custom-designed and features drivers that are built in-house using advanced acoustic technologies. The end result is high vocal intelligibility, superb full-range frequency response and genuine musical clarity providing the best possible sound in any environment.
- “Since Contact has been in business, we’ve concentrated on ‘best of class’ products in all the different categories of products we represent," explained Contact director Bill Coons. "Due to the sheer diversity and selection of loudspeakers in the marketplace, it is challenging to find a product that stands out from the rest in both innovation and premium sonic quality. Upon review of One Systems we quickly realized that they excelled in both criteria. The first response we have received from our dealers and the demanding consultants we support substantiate that conclusion 100%.”