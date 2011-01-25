Lectrosonics Upgrades Website

Rio Rancho, NM--Lectrosonics is pleased to announce that the company’s website has just completed a substantial upgrade. Featuring a bold new graphical design, improved menu and navigation structure, and enhanced search capability; the new Lectrosonics website marks significant improvements in terms of accessibility to the information site visitors seek.

Upon arriving at www.lectrosonics.com, visitors are greeted with a series or rotating panels that highlight the latest company news and, directly beneath these panels, a series of applications and the types of products typically used for each—with links directing viewers to the specific product page. This arrangement makes it quick and easy to identify the “right tool for any given job.” Across the top of the browser window, visitors will find a series of drop-down navigation links to various sections of the website, all neatly organized into categories that help one find the type of information desired.

In addition to the website’s new menu and navigation structure, the site’s search capabilities have been enhanced. By simply enter, as an example - a product name, the results page lists a variety of materials, including commonly asked questions and accessory items. This arrangement makes it easy to address various operational aspects of the equipment as well as finding accessories that compliment the product.

Particularly notable among the new website’s many features is the re-organization of accessories. Accessory information is now associated with products, including a directory of accessories by product. For the prospective customer, the result is a considerably more streamlined experience that delivers a more comprehensive view of a product and its capabilities.

Karl Winkler, director of business development at Lectrosonics, commented on the company’s new online presence. “In our day-to-day conversations with dealers, distributors, and end users, we receive a wealth of feedback on everything from how we make information available to the types of products and features that are optimized for any given application. Our new website is a direct response to that feedback. We’ve listened carefully and have attempted to take the best ideas and organize them in such a way that the information people require is easier to find and more accessible than ever. I genuinely believe our customers and all who visit will find the new site a marked improvement.”