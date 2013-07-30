BICSI Release New Standard For Electronic Safety and Security System Design

- BICSI, the international association supporting the information technology systems (ITS) industry with information, education, and knowledge assessment, has released its latest standard, ANSI/BICSI 005-2013, Electronic Safety and Security (ESS) System Design and Implementation Best Practices.
- Security systems are converging onto the network and its cabling infrastructure at an increasing rate. As the systems used within security have become more complex, so too has the cabling infrastructure to address both communication and security requirements.
- BICSI 005 bridges security and communications by providing the security professional with the requirements and recommendations of a structured cabling infrastructure needed to support today’s security systems while providing the cabling design professional information on different elements within safety and security systems that affect the design. BICSI 005 also provides information on the concept of “direct attach” and how it may be used within many forms of ESS systems.
- “The protection against risks and threats to life-safety, business, and personal assets is and always will be a matter of great importance,” said Jerry Bowman, RCDD, NTS, RTPM, CISSP, CPP, CDCDP, BICSI President. “BICSI 005 is a tremendous resource for those working on the design and implementation of electronic safety and security and related infrastructure. This standard, like all BICSI standards, establishes best practices for the supporting infrastructure for a variety of security functions and systems. We truly appreciate the efforts of all the volunteer subject matter experts who contributed to this publication.”
- The BICSI Standards Program is an ANSI-accredited, consensus-based standards development organization. It creates standards and guidelines for use in the design, installation, and integration of information technology systems (ITS) and related telecommunications fields. BICSI standards are written to define current practices and drive improvement in quality and performance over the spectrum of voice, data, electronic safety and security, project management and audio and video technologies, and encompass optical fiber, copper, and wireless-based distribution systems.