Prysm Partners with Sony Business Solutions Corporation

- Prysm has entered into an agreement with Sony Business Solutions Corporation to distribute Prysm’s proprietary Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) technology in Japan. Prysm LPD videowalls are expected to be a strong addition to Sony’s corporate AV products it is already distributing to this region.
- “We are very excited to have one of the biggest names in international electronics as a strategic partner,” said Amit Jain, co-founder and CEO of Prysm. “Sony Business Solutions Corporation’s strong distribution channels will help push Prysm LPD technology into many new markets and this agreement validates the technology advantages LPD delivers. Japan is known as one of the biggest AV technology innovators in the world so it makes sense for Prysm to bolster its presence there.”
- LPD solutions deliver a uniform picture quality over life and offer contrast, fill factors and the fast response time required to provide video solutions with longer life spans. Prysm displays are designed to decrease energy costs while providing an unparalleled viewing experience for customers. Prysm displays use up to 75 percent less energy and decrease the production of greenhouse gases by 80 percent when compared to competing LCD, LED, plasma and rear-projector videowall displays.
- “Prysm is one of the most exciting AV technologies on the market right now and we are excited to introduce it to our Japanese customer base,” said Yoshiro Shigematsu, general manager of marketing, Sony Business Solutions Corporation.
- Prysm also offers interactive and immersive capabilities, including the availability of on-screen gesture sensors, interactive touch screens, remote control access, up to 180 degree curved walls and free form videowall capabilities. Recent LPD installations include: IAC Headquarters in New York, Dubai Media and GE Canada.