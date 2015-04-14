BCS Global Adds Skype Capability to Virtual Connect

- BCS Global Networks, a cloud-based video and collaboration solutions provider, announced that it has bolstered its Virtual Connect portfolio of services by enabling a Skype gateway, allowing users to access a high-quality video conferencing solution.
- Virtual Connect, a personal on-demand meeting space, enables high-quality, face-to-face video collaboration through a variety of technologies from the boardroom, desktop, laptop, or mobile device – anywhere, anytime. The service is designed to provide shared capacity through flexible meeting spaces that are always available to hold video meetings on demand.
- “We are excited to add Skype video support to our next generation Unified Communications platform that provide our customers with the best in conferencing services,” said Dan Tanel, CTO of BCS Global Networks. “Skype users are now able to connect using video to their enterprise meeting rooms and desktops through this innovative solution, empowering users to select the most appropriate video option for their application.”
- Tanel added that BCS Global’s Virtual Connect platform continues to evolve.
- “Looking at the roadmap for future product releases, we are excited to announce the ability for users to stream and record their meetings directly to YouTube for on-demand and live viewing, which provide businesses with new ways to distribute content in a timely manner,” said Tanel.
- BCS Global delivers on-premise, public, and private cloud solutions globally through a mature channel partner program. Key to the success of BCS Global’s service is the delivery of a conferencing and collaboration user experience that is consistent, of high quality, and always on. Delivering this high quality managed service involves embracing new technology (endpoints and infrastructure) and advanced service and support models.
- Earlier this year, London-based BCS Global merged with Video Guidance, one of America’s premier video conferencing companies. The new global enterprise links BCS Global’s capabilities in Europe and Asia with Video Guidance’s in North America. Video Guidance became a wholly owned subsidiary of BCS and retains the respected Video Guidance name and brand in the U.S.