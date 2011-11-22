Meyer Sound EXP Team Adds Miles Rogers

Meyer Sound has announced the appointment of Miles Rogers to the position of EXP applications development manager.
- Miles Rogers.
- Based in Berkeley, CA headquarters, Rogers is taking on a broad range of responsibilities for Meyer Sound's expanding EXP cinema technologies division.
- "Miles comes to us with not only a solid knowledge of all post-production technologies but also strong personal relationships with key people in the industry," said Steve Shurtz, Meyer Sound's technology director, EXP. "His experience and talents are a welcome addition to our growing EXP team."
- In his new, multi-faceted position, Rogers's responsibilities include working directly with customers in application development, as well as coordinating with the company's Design Services department on specific projects. Rogers will contribute to new EXP product development, and supervise Meyer Sound's in-house facilities, including the Pearson Theatre and Bear's Lab, the company's new mix-to-picture room. Before joining Meyer Sound, most recently Rogers held the position of field service engineer at Avid (Digidesign) in Southern California, where he serviced recording systems at major studio-owned and independent post-production facilities.
- "I was involved with the evolution of post-production on the 'A-chain' side until lately," Rogers said. "Now I look forward to bringing the performance enhancements offered by EXP to the 'B-chain' and working closely with both post-production houses and cinema exhibitors."
- Rogers's prior experience includes staff studio engineer at the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts. He holds a B.A. degree in music from the University of Oregon with a focus on music technologies.