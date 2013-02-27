AVI-SPL Showcases Interactive Digital Media at DSE 2013

- AVI-SPL will exhibit at the 2013 Digital Signage Expo (DSE) from February 27-28 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. At booth 1354, experts will demonstrate interactive wayfinding digital media with the Interactive ViewSonic ePoster. In addition, AVI-SPL will show how to transform communication environments by providing dynamic messaging, quick customization and cost-saving delivery to reach audiences.
- “By visiting us, you’ll learn how AVI-SPL provides the workflow, infrastructure, custom content creation, hardware and software support for the best solution,” said JD Jones, director of digital media services.
- AVI-SPL’s demonstrations will be ongoing throughout the expo so attendees can experience how the solutions work in real-time.
- In addition, JD Jones will present “How to Work with IT to Make Your Digital Signage a Success” on Thursday, February 28 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. In his session, Jones will discuss the inherent security risks with digital signage, how different types of media affect bandwidth requirements and what IT needs to know to support digital signage solutions.
- JD Jones is the director of digital media solutions for AVI-SPL and has been working in the IT/communications field for over 15 years. During this time, he has worked as a design architect, field engineer and instructor in technologies around client/server, network infrastructure, IP voice, call centers, security, telepresence and digital signage. Jones has extensive digital signage design experience and has created solutions for diverse environments, including schools, corporations, retail stores, transportation facilities, convention centers, municipalities, U.S. military and professional sports arenas.