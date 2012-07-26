Enseo Taps Simpson for Digital Signage, Managed Services

- Enseo, a provider of in-room entertainment and digital signage in hospitality, healthcare, retail, government, and stadiums and arenas, has hired David Simpson as executive vice president, Digital Signage and Managed Services. Simpson’s role will be to further develop Enseo’s digital signage offerings and managed services, which will be available across all of Enseo’s verticals. Enseo is a well-established a provider of in-room entertainment and digital signage in hospitality, healthcare, retail, government, and stadiums and arena.
- “David has been an important part of Enseo's growth since our beginning in 2000, first as the CTO of our largest customer On Command, and then as a key strategic partner at VideoPropulsion,” said Vanessa Ogle, president and CEO of Enseo. “I am honored that he has chosen to join our team to help Enseo grow and serve the hospitality market with our digital signage and managed services offerings.”
- Mr. Simpson joins Enseo from VideoPropulsion, where he served as executive vice president and general manager of the Broadcast Gateways Division in Los Gatos, CA. Prior to VideoPropulsion, Simpson spent a total of ten years at On Command Corporation, where his final position was that of senior vice president and chief technology officer.
Topics