Symetrix Promotes Two From Within

- Seattle, WA--Symetrix announces the promotions of Paul Roberts and Brooke Macomber. Roberts, previously the director of sales and marketing, to vice president of sales and marketing, and Macomber, previously inside sales and marketing manager, to director of business development. Though their contributions are distinct, each has demonstrated uncommon capability and drive, and each will expand their positive impacts on Symetrix in their new roles.
- In his new role, Roberts will spearhead worldwide sales management and policy, personally handle all international sales, manage U.S. regional and international sales representatives, develop corporate marketing and promotion strategies, and oversee the shipping and technical support departments. "I am excited to take on my new and expanded responsibilities," said Roberts, who has been with the company for ten years. "Symetrix continues to grow, earning the loyalty of an ever-greater sphere of audio professionals as our products have tangible advantages over the competition."
- Macomber, who has been with Symetrix for five years, will split her time, devoting half to her previous duties of inside sales and marketing and half to overseeing operations. Her goal will be to reduce operating costs, including telecommunications, health insurance, freight, packaging, and printed materials, among other things.
- "Paul and Brooke are exemplary members of our team, and I am happy to announce their promotions," said Julie Ogden, Symetrix COO. "Time and again, we hear from our customers and business partners that a huge part of their relationship to Symetrix is won by our employees of whom Paul and Brooke are particular standouts."