SH Acoustics Revamps Online Site

Milford, CT--SH Acoustics is pleased to announce the launch of an all new and improved website – www.shacoustics.com. SH Acoustics collaborated with web designer and architect, Nicholas Amorim, to deliver a site that represents the firm’s services and history in a very visual and dynamic way.

“We are thrilled at our new website,” says SH Acoustics’ founder and president, Steve Haas. “We now have the flexibility to easily allow for up-to-date inclusion of new projects and published articles, Blog postings, and an entire section that will be devoted to providing resources for our clients and design partners - such as technical articles, links to product sources and project site photos illustrating practical solutions in acoustics and audio.”