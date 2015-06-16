Aurora Multimedia at InfoComm 2015

- Aurora Multimedia is showing its V-Tune Pro 4K Tuner at InfoComm 2015 in Orlando, Florida. Designed for integrated multi-format system, the tuner also offers IPTV decoding — providing settings such as classrooms or digital signage applications with switching between any broadcast channels or streaming media source.
- Made for any system requiring IPTV, ATSC, QAM, NTSC, or PAL formats, Aurora Multimedia's V-Tune Pro 4K provides the capability of decoding MPEG2, MPEG4, VC-1, H.264, and H.265 with resolutions up to 4096x2160 at 60Hz via both RF and LAN access. Featuring an onboard 4K scaler for viewing 1080P HD content on 4K displays, the innovation easily increases installation flexibility via options such as IR, RS-232, and IP-based control. The unit includes both HDMI 2.0 video outputs in addition to composite video for legacy equipment. Audio is provided via unbalanced stereo RCA connections, S/PDIF, and optical inputs.
- The V-Tune Pro 4K lets users switch between any type of content just by changing channels. While channel setup and configuration capabilities can be cloned to speed up the setup process, the device supports all 4K2K media via both broadcast and streaming over IP.