Atlona Boosts AV Market Coverage in 13 States

- Atlona has hired Anew Communication Technology to represent Atlona’s AV product lines in commercial markets for 10 western states, including Hawaii, extending coverage to many regions where the company previously had no representation. Atlona also announced that BP Marketing Group would now rep Atlona products for commercial markets in six additional Midwest states, bringing its total territory to 13 states.
- “Atlona is a truly synergistic addition to our existing lines of AV source components and output devices, since it significantly improves our ability to offer dealers end-to-end solutions, including 4K, for their clients’ installations,” said Nelson Brugh, CTS and president of Anew Communication Technology.
- BP Marketing Group principal Steve Garber said, “We’ve enjoyed a great relationship with Atlona for years and look forward to expanding our representation and sales on their behalf. I’m confident this will be a mutually beneficial change for both our firms.” BP is headquartered in Minneapolis.
- “Anew and BP are two terrific sales organizations that will significantly improve our coverage of commercial market distributors and integrators in more than 25% percent of the country, including several key regional and metro markets,” stated Roger Takacs, Atlona’s national sales manager for commercial markets. “This is a great step forward for the growth of Atlona and our marketing partners.”