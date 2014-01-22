Wilson Electronics and AiN Group Sign Agreement

- Wilson Electronics, manufacturer of cellular signal boosters, has signed an agreement with the Authorized Integrators Network (AiN) Group of GE Home & Security Technologies dealers serving the residential and commercial building industry.
- The agreement will make Wilson signal boosters and related products available to the extensive AiN Group member base of consumer electronics product installers. AiN Group members will receive personalized service from a dedicated Wilson inside sales representative.
- "Wilson is very pleased to work with AiN Group," said Blake Seese, business development manager for Wilson¹s CI Group. "AiN Group is known for providing its members state-of-the-art low voltage technology. The Wilson Custom Installer line of boosters offers a new revenue source for technology integrators by solving their customers' cellular reception problems and delivering greatly enhanced voice and data coverage indoors for all devices and carriers."
- Wilson representatives will attend the Live & Learn event Jan. 22-24 in Clearwater Beach, FL, to inform AiN Group members about Wilson signal boosters and the customer benefits they provide.