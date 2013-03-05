Kramer and Sierra Video to Consolidate Operations in Israel

- Kramer Electronics, the parent company of Sierra Video, is transferring all Grass Valley, CA production and operations to its headquarter offices, located in Jerusalem, Israel.
- This move signals a continued commitment to Sierra Video’s product line and Kramer’s dedication to support Sierra Video’s customers on an ongoing basis, the company says.
- Kramer Electronics’ headquarters was established in November of 1981 with a focus on R&D and operations. As the new process takes place, several production and development positions will be phased out of Grass Valley, while the sales, marketing and technical support teams will remain in Grass Valley and continue to support Sierra’s North American and International customers.
- Through the consolidation of the manufacturing and engineering, the company will leverage the resources available in the organization and bring better products to the Sierra customer base.
- “We are very positive about the prospects of our Sierra Video product line and look forward to growing and expanding this business,” said Dr. Joseph Kramer, founder, president and chairman of Kramer Electronics. “Kramer is a company that has always driven a strong pace of new product innovation, to continually create consumer value, therefore, we are sure this consolidation will strengthen us and benefit our customers, as it will allow us to develop more innovative products that will be relevant far into the future. We plan to continue to support the Sierra customer base and expand the product line. Consolidating our engineering and manufacturing in Israel will allow us to materialize economies of scale, increase efficiency and have a stronger R&D team.”