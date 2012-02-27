Premier Reveals Micro Tile Mount System

Anaheim, CA--Premier Mounts has revealed a Mounting System for Christie Micro Tiles.
- This design for the modular mounts reduces the amount of components, bringing down cost and allowing for flexibility and ease of installation.
- The simply designed MTM mounting system overcomes pitfalls such as expense, weight, and complication due to its minimal key components, according to the company. The MTM stands as a unique system, modular in design, and allows any configuration to be installed using various sized wall brackets to configure the desired layout. The system is able to install on multiple surfaces and can tilt to various angles with custom angled wall brackets.
- "Having a modular mounting system provides a solution for architectural designers to layout any configuration they can dream of and provides that perfect low cost solution for your visual media," said Rich Pierro, director of manufacturing at Premier Mounts. "We can now work with architects and designers to be the full system provider from mounts to decorative bezels and anything else needed."
- Patent-pending floating wall adjustment brackets are the foundation to this mounting system as they create a perfectly flat and plumb surface to begin the installation process. For weight and cost consideration, the multi-tile mounts allow three Micro Tiles to be pre-installed directly to the mounting base then raised onto the wall brackets. Hooks on the back of the mounts grasp precisely onto the wall brackets and require no fine tune adjustments. Three additional Micro Tiles can then be installed atop the mounted row by bolting them into place.