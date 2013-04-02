Aphex Names Jim Bailey General Manager

- Aphex has appointed Jim Bailey to the position of general manager.
- The announcement was made by Aphex chairman and CEO David Wiener and underscores the company’s ongoing expansion. Bailey’s extensive experience in product development, illustrated by the recent debuts of Aphex models such as the USB 500 Rack and USB Microphone X, along with his management talent, combined with Wiener’s leadership and creative expertise, will see the company poised for success in 2013 and beyond.
- Wiener stated, “Aphex is firing on all cylinders. We have worked really hard over the last two years, adapting, evolving and expanding our Burbank and Salt Lake City operations to position us for the next phase of growth. A key step is putting Jim in the position of General Manager, where we can fully utilize his unique skill set in leading the product and operations teams.”
- After many years as a successful engineer, producer and studio operator in Los Angeles, riding the transition from analog to digital, Bailey ultimately came into pro audio manufacturing to put that experience into new products. His motto of “get the sound that’s in the artist’s head” has resulted in numerous award-winning products.
- Prior to joining Aphex as director of product development, Bailey held product management positions at TASCAM and Avid, where he acted as the glue between the customer, the sales force, the marketing team and engineering. With his new appointment as general manager of Aphex, that glue is becoming stronger than ever.