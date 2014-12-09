Almo Signs ADTI Media

Almo Professional A/V will partner with outdoor LED display provider ADTI Mediabeginning this month. As the first distribution partner for ADTI Media, Almo now carries the company’s complete SkyPanel line of outdoor LED modules, structural frames and accessories, enabling virtually unlimited size displays. The ADTI Media business is being supported by Almo’s newest Business Development Manager Terry Tollison.

According to Sam Taylor, EVP for Almo Professional A/V, the ADTI Media line is Almo’s first direct-view LED outdoor product offering.

“ADTI Media has a unique approach to the way these products are provided for digital signage with features like a modular design for easier installation, a highly energy-efficient design that minimizes power usage, lighter weight than traditional systems, and affordable pricing to help boost ROI. ADTI Media has a very accessible and user-friendly program that makes it easy for our partners to incorporate these products.”

“The new relationship with ADTI gives Almo partners access to a category of products they may have been passing over,” added Tollison. “Not only can they outfit the inside of a venue with digital signage equipment, they now can provide outdoor electronic signs too, which brings additional revenue opportunities.”

Greg Littlefield, VP of Sales for ADTI Media explained, “Through our dynamic partnership with Almo, the Pro AV channel now has access to our innovative SkyPanel LED display system that was developed with, and is now a standard for, the largest outdoor advertising company in the U.S. This groundbreaking, American-made solution fits perfectly with Almo’s value-added offering of media players, signal distribution and content creation, all of which integrate seamlessly with our open architecture. Whether for new build or retrofit, our revolutionary modular design, coupled with Almo’s impressive inventory and logistics capabilities, enables almost any size sign system to be shipped out for immediate delivery.”

Almo now carries the 19.8mm and 15.8mm SkyPanel series of full-color, outdoor display systems, which incorporate a low-profile design that features the latest in high brightness LED display technology. The energy-efficient, modular configurations are designed to be easily installed on virtually any surface and provide high levels of outdoor performance at an affordable cost.