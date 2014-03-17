Topics

AVProAlliance ChromaPure ISF

By ()

AVProAlliance ChromaPure ISF
  • In an effort to continue to support the calibration community and the Imaging Science Foundation ISF), AVProAlliance is offering ChromaPure Professional Calibration software as well as the DIsplay3 Pro Tri-Stimulus Colorimeter and the Accupel Professional Test Pattern Generator. This partnership has developed as a direct response to the ISF (Imaging Science Foundation) wanting to demonstrate all types of Meters, Generators, and software.

JETI Specbos 1211 Broadband SpectroradiometerSome Key Benefits of ChromaPure include:

  • All display calibration measurements (Luminance, Greyscale, Color Space, Gamma, Contrast Ratio, etc...)
  • Simple on screen display for quickly moving back and forth
  • Easy to read charts
  • Full comprehensive help guide to make your life easy
  • Pre-calibration/Post-Calibration Reports
  • Auto-Calibration
  • Static/Dynamic contrast measurements
  • MEASURED Color/Tint adjustments (No Blue Filter)
  • Meter/Generator Control
  • ISF Workflow *Coming Soon*
  • Simple Reference --> Field Meter Profiling
  • Single All-Inclusive Software Package
  • No Annual Maintenance or Support Fees