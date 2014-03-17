AVProAlliance ChromaPure ISF

- In an effort to continue to support the calibration community and the Imaging Science Foundation ISF), AVProAlliance is offering ChromaPure Professional Calibration software as well as the DIsplay3 Pro Tri-Stimulus Colorimeter and the Accupel Professional Test Pattern Generator. This partnership has developed as a direct response to the ISF (Imaging Science Foundation) wanting to demonstrate all types of Meters, Generators, and software.
JETI Specbos 1211 Broadband SpectroradiometerSome Key Benefits of ChromaPure include:
- All display calibration measurements (Luminance, Greyscale, Color Space, Gamma, Contrast Ratio, etc...)
- Simple on screen display for quickly moving back and forth
- Easy to read charts
- Full comprehensive help guide to make your life easy
- Pre-calibration/Post-Calibration Reports
- Auto-Calibration
- Static/Dynamic contrast measurements
- MEASURED Color/Tint adjustments (No Blue Filter)
- Meter/Generator Control
- ISF Workflow *Coming Soon*
- Simple Reference --> Field Meter Profiling
- Single All-Inclusive Software Package
- No Annual Maintenance or Support Fees