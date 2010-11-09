NSCA Accepting Business Awards Nods

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA--Systems integrators with outstanding success resulting from a Best in Class business strategy are encouraged to apply for NSCA’s 2011 Excellence in Business Awards. Submissions will be accepted through December 31 for self- and peer-nominated applications. Winners will receive one free admission (a $949 value) as well as recognition throughout the year in various NSCA and industry publications.

Many NSCA members have discovered alternative ways to handle business challenges such as prevailing wage struggles on job sites to the competition to retain staff. Integrators have found that creative and successful business strategies increase both their opportunities and their revenue.

The awards will be presented at the 2011 NSCA Business & Leadership Conference, February 17-19, in San Diego, CA. Winners will be featured during the Opening Night Reception, when they will discuss their strategies and techniques in an open forum with their peers and key industry representatives.

Rusty Ranney, CEO/president at LIVE! Technologies, said his company was honored to be recognized by NSCA last year for its Excellence in Business. Receiving this award provided the company an opportunity to further promote its successful strategies to its customers, but also to its peers within the industry.

“We have long recognized that the ability to share our knowledge with new associates allows all of us to work at a much higher level,” Ranney said.

Customers, business partners, manufacturers and peers are encouraged to nominate systems integrators who have excelled in one of the following categories:

• Growth Strategies

• Professional Development

• Strategic Advancement

• Project Development

• Marketing Strategies

• Education of Allied Professionals

• Recurring Revenue

• Fiscal Responsibility

• Philanthropic Contributions

Candidates may apply online at www.nsca.org/blcawards. The NSCA Business and Leadership Conference Committee will announce the winners on January 14, 2011. Register now for the NSCA Business & Leadership Conference and pay only $899. After December 31, rates will increase to $949. For more information or to register, visit www.nsca.org/blc or call 800.446.6722.