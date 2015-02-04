Alcorn McBride Hires Support Technologist

- Justin Ruka has joined Alcorn McBride as a Support Technologist. His hiring follows other recent additions to the growing staff roster at Alcorn McBride.
- Scott Harkless, Alcorn McBride’s Director of Sales, met Justin at an event held by the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA). The TEA is an international non-profit association representing creators, developers, designers and producers of entertainment experiences. Justin was a member of the association’s NextGen program which helps students and recent graduates break into the industry.
- “We are very happy to welcome Justin on board,” says Harkless. “He has the perfect combination of personality and talent, making him an ideal match for our unique company culture. We are grateful to the TEA for making this connection and expect him to be a big asset to our team.”
- A 2013 graduate of Lakeland College with a BA in Computer Science, Ruka worked in a number of positions at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando before joining Alcorn McBride as a Software Engineering intern last fall. His internship led to his full-time appointment as Support Technologist.
- As a self-described creative technologist and futurist who loves the themed entertainment industry, Ruka says his post combines many of his favorite pursuits. “After graduation, I had hopes of making my way into a creative, technology-oriented role in the themed entertainment industry,” he says. “I’ve had the opportunity to work in one of the most visited entertainment destinations in the world, Walt Disney World Resort, and I was privileged to be on the opening operational team of ‘Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts’ in Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida. Now, I’m proud to have joined the wonderful and talented team at Alcorn McBride.
- “Technology is the perfect complement to my fascination with the themed entertainment industry, as it is being used more and more in both high-end destination and local attractions.”
Topics