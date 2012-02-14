Kurt Springer Joins ProMedia UltrSound

ProMedia UltrSound has appointed Kurt Springer to the position of director of tour and rental sales.
- From left: Ted Leamy, Kurt Springer, and Derek Featherstone.
- Springer will be responsible for new business development in the tour sound and rental division along with managing key long term San Francisco based accounts.
- Kurt joins the Pro Media / UltraSound team with over two decades of experience as an accomplished sound system engineer and concert sound mixer.
- “Our business has seen a staggering growth over the past three years with the modernization of our inventory and key staff additions," said Derek Featherstone, vice president of tour and rental division. "Kurt will be an incredible asset to managing our upcoming growth in 2012. We are excited that he is on board.”