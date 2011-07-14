Crestron Adds Regional Sales Manager

Crestron has appointed Ryan Gregston as its new commercial regional sales manager.
- Gregston joins Crestron from Black & Decker where he supported the international marketing efforts of the S&P 500 company. Based in the Cypress, CA office, he will cover the commercial market in Southern California.
- Gregston has four years of product marketing, sales, and management experience in the consumer electronics industry. He began his career at American Electric Supply, Inc. where he was responsible for lighting and control system sales. He then moved on to Prudential Lighting Products where he served as asset management cConsultant. In this position, Gregston will support Crestron dealers and utilize his extensive experience to increase sales in the commercial market.
- "I am thrilled to join a company that is constantly focused on innovation," Gregston said. "I look forward to supporting Crestron dealers with the same passion, expertise and support they've come to expect."
- "I am excited to have Ryan join our growing sales team," said Dave Sell, Crestron West director of sales. "He brings many years of sales, technical expertise and customer relationship experience, which will help grow Crestron's market share in the Southern California commercial market."