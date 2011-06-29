FMC to Offer Post-Production Workshops

Future Media Concepts (FMC) has announced that they will be offering Apple, Avid, and Adobe post-production workshops at IBC2011, being held at the RAI Amsterdam, September 8 - 13.

"The IBC Certified Training Programme highlights IBC's commitment to serving the needs of individuals within broadcasting and electronic media and to continually provide the platforms to support the industry," said Michael Crimp, CEO of IBC. "We are proud to be working again with FMC. The high standards that they deliver, the relevance of their courses, and the skills of the presenters will ensure that the programme is a worthwhile investment for any post-production professional."

This is the second year that FMC and IBC have joined forces with the IBC Certified Training Programme, which this year will be offering two-day Apple Final Cut Studio and Final Cut Pro X workshops, two-day Avid Editing workshops, and a single one-day Adobe Production Premium workshop. For attendees' convenience, the full schedule is offered twice and repeats itself between Thursday, September 8, and Monday, September 12. The sessions are intended to support the career and technical goals of post-production professionals, and are designed to maximize their creativity and efficiency on the software. Sessions are taught by FMC-certified Instructors and culminate in an optional, one-hour certification test on either Friday, Sunday, or Monday.

"The toolset available for post-production is ever changing, and the top talent in the business is always pushing the envelope to make the most of what's available. Software is becoming more complex and the need for cutting-edge training has never been that evident," said Ben Kozuch, FMC Conferences president and co-founder. "FMC workshops help professionals keep pace. Our instructors are well-known for their ability to lead objective and relevant, hands-on sessions that ensure participants maximize the experience. After last year's success at IBC, we are glad to have the opportunity to return to IBC2011 for another round of effective Apple, Avid, and Adobe training."

IBC and FMC have scheduled the certified training courses to maximize flexibility for participants, with the one-day Adobe course offered on both Thursday (9/8) and Saturday (9/10). The two-day Apple and Avid courses will be held on Thursday and Friday (9/9), and then repeated on Saturday and Sunday (9/11). Because of the repetition, participants may take day one of a two day course on Thursday, and day two on either Friday or Sunday.

Presenters include Jeff Greenberg, principal instructor, FMC; Robbie Carman, colorist and vice president, Amigo Media LLC; Abba Shapiro, writer/producer/director, Shapiro Video & Multimedia; Yossy Tessone, Apple and Avid certified instructor, FMC; Luisa Winters, certified Adobe instructor, FMC; and Sean Casella, Apple certified trainer and Adobe certified instructor, FMC.

All sessions run from 9:00 a.m. to 6:15 p.m., with a one-hour lunch break. Apple topics include but are not limited to understanding the brand-new FCP X, working with the new color tools, maximizing efficiency, workflow, and advanced techniques for Final Cut Studio. Avid topics will cover advanced trimming techniques, optimizing media composer settings for efficiency, and tools like Marquee, ScriptSync, PhraseFind, and SpeedFX. Adobe topics include Dynamic Link and Round-tripping in Adobe Production Premium, color correction with After Effects and Premiere, Animating Text in Photoshop Extended, and more.