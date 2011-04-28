Panamax Names BlueBOLT Contest Winner

Petaluma, CA--Panamax/Furman today announced that Texas-based AV integrator Home Theater Design Group has won the company's "How do you BlueBOLT?" contest.
- Brad Griffin of the Home Theater Design Group (right).
- Home Theater Design Group's prize is a trip for two to the wine country of Sonoma County, CA. The getaway includes round trip flights for two, two nights lodging, one day of touring local vintners, and five meals, including one evening of fine dining in Sonoma.
- "How do you BlueBOLT?" was open to anyone who interacted with the BlueBOLT power and energy management platform, which provides secure, hosted IP (Internet Protocol) power control and energy management for AV systems. To enter the contest, participants simply had to fill out an online entry form and include a true story on their experience using BlueBOLT. A random drawing of all contest entries was held to determine the winner.
- "We are very excited to have won the contest and thank Panamax/Furman for this wonderful prize," said Brad Griffin, of Home Theater Design Group. "Our BlueBOLT story is that we are using the platform to monitor an extremely complex system with over 60 static IP addresses related to the automation system alone. With so many devices requiring the Internet, it's important for us to be able to monitor the system's status 24/7 in order to make sure things are operating properly, something which is easily achieved with the BlueBOLT-enabled F1500-UPS."
- "The response to our 'How do you BlueBOLT?' contest was overwhelming, and it was truly rewarding for us to hear about all the amazing experiences users are having with the platform," said Dave Keller, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Panamax/Furman. "We thank everyone who participated and shared their BlueBOLT story, and extend our congratulations to Home Theater Design Group."