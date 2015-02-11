ADI Opens Office in Charleston, SC

- ADI has opened a new branch location in Charleston, SC, in order to expand its North American footprint. This new branch location marks the company’s second ADI Express store layout model to open.
- The new Charleston branch, located at 3870 Leeds Avenue, Suite 101, North Charleston provides more dealers with access to the products and tools they need to build complete systems.
- Last year, ADI launched the ADI Express store concept to further extend its reach in new geographic markets, reduce travel times between locations, and better serve its dealer base. About half the size of most ADI branches, ADI Express stores feature a sales counter, dedicated training space, and a fully stocked warehouse, and offer the same product availability, inventory, and service as ADI’s traditional branch locations.
- “After successfully opening three new locations and launching the ADI Express store model last year, we are extremely excited to continue our expansion efforts with this new branch in Charleston,” said Rob Aarnes, President of ADI Americas. “At ADI, we are committed to delivering value to our dealers and the smaller store model allows us to expand our reach into new geographic markets.”
- With this new location, ADI operates 103 sales branches to support security and low voltage dealers across North America. In addition, ADI has a total of nine hub facilities that house an abundance of inventory to ensure local branches are fully stocked at all times. Dealers can also purchase products through ADI online at anytime for delivery or branch pick up through ADI’s website or mobile app.