Atlona to Show New HDBaseT Product Lines at InfoComm

- Atlona will be showcasing its latest HDBaseT product lines for commercial AV installations at InfoComm 2013 in BTX Technologies’ booth 3759. On display will be the company’s matrix switchers, distribution amplifiers, and extenders, which are designed to simplify the transition from analog to digital sources in schools and corporate environments.
- Atlona products in BTX’s booth include the PRO3HD44M HDMI input matrix switcher, which uses HDBaseT technology to extend HDMI outputs up to 230 feet (70 m). By using Power over Category cable (PoCc), compatible remote receivers no longer require a separate power supply, further simplifying installations. The unit offers full control of connected devices via serial RS-232 or IR remote control without any additional cables. The switchers can also be controlled via TCP/IP, RS-232, and front panel displays. S/PDIF outputs allow audio distribution to zone amplifiers and a USB port is included to simplify firmware updates from the field.
- Also on display will be the Atlona AT-HDCAT-8ED distribution amplifier featuring two auto-switched HDMI inputs and an HDMI output for cascading or local monitoring. For commercial applications, the amplifier’s balanced analog audio outputs with captive-screw terminals enable more secure connections. The unit also offers EDID management for monitor compatibility, a USB firmware update port, and PoCc compatibility to eliminate the need for separate power supplies from receivers. In addition, the AT-HDCAT-8ED extends eight outputs up to 328 feet (100 m) over a single category cable — providing the ability to send single sources to multiple displays.