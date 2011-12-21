DSE Unveils 2012 Advisory Board

Atlanta, GA--Digital Signage Expo (DSE) has unveiled its Advisory Board for 2012.

More than fifty professionals representing Advertising Agencies, Banking/Financial, Corporate Communications, Education, Entertainment/Public Spaces, Government, Health Care, Hospitality, Restaurant & Food Service, Retail, Stadiums & Arenas, Transportation, Industry Consultants, Digital Place-Based Network & Digital Out-of-Home Networks, and Content & Creative sectors comprise DSE’s 2012 Board, including:

ARAMARK Corporation

BBDO Shop Work

Best Buy

Brawn Consulting

Build-A-Bear

Calgary Telus Convention Center

Columbus Regional Airport Authority

Disney Swan & Dolphin Hotels

Dunkin’ Brands

Fairplex

Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority

Lowe’s Companies

Mayo Clinic

MGM Resorts International

N2

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

OOH Pitch

Platt Retail Institute

Raytheon Company

Razorfish

Seaworld Entertainment

Servus Credit Union

Starcom Worldwide

StoreStream Metrics

The BUNN Company

The Handa Group

The John Marshall Law School

The PreSet Group

Thomas & Mack Center/University of Nevada

Tracy Locke

University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign

WalMart

Wells Fargo

Wendy’s International

All DSE Board members and their organizations are actively doing business in or have invested in digital signage and interactive technologies, represent a variety of professional expertise, and generously share their knowledge by answering a “Question of the Month,” a resource important to those seeking specific industry perspectives on technical or business challenges related to the DS field. Additionally, many board members volunteer their time and contribute ideas to the creation of DSE’s annual professional education programs. Both a listing of the full 2012 Advisory Board and answers to the monthly questions can be found at www.digitalsignageconnection.com.

Richard Lebovitz, educational director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE said, “We are privileged to present a Board that is comprised of so many highly talented people, all of whom have generously committed to lend their voices to an industry-wide educational effort designed to help raise the level of professionalism and positively impact commerce for everyone who does business with the DS sector.”