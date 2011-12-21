DSE Unveils 2012 Advisory Board

Atlanta, GA--Digital Signage Expo (DSE) has unveiled its Advisory Board for 2012.
More than fifty professionals representing Advertising Agencies, Banking/Financial, Corporate Communications, Education, Entertainment/Public Spaces, Government, Health Care, Hospitality, Restaurant & Food Service, Retail, Stadiums & Arenas, Transportation, Industry Consultants, Digital Place-Based Network & Digital Out-of-Home Networks, and Content & Creative sectors comprise DSE’s 2012 Board, including:
ARAMARK Corporation
BBDO Shop Work
Best Buy
Brawn Consulting
Build-A-Bear
Calgary Telus Convention Center
Columbus Regional Airport Authority
Disney Swan & Dolphin Hotels
Dunkin’ Brands
Fairplex
Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority
Lowe’s Companies
Mayo Clinic
MGM Resorts International
N2
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
OOH Pitch
Platt Retail Institute
Raytheon Company
Razorfish
Seaworld Entertainment
Servus Credit Union
Starcom Worldwide
StoreStream Metrics
The BUNN Company
The Handa Group
The John Marshall Law School
The PreSet Group
Thomas & Mack Center/University of Nevada
Tracy Locke
University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign
WalMart
Wells Fargo
Wendy’s International
All DSE Board members and their organizations are actively doing business in or have invested in digital signage and interactive technologies, represent a variety of professional expertise, and generously share their knowledge by answering a “Question of the Month,” a resource important to those seeking specific industry perspectives on technical or business challenges related to the DS field. Additionally, many board members volunteer their time and contribute ideas to the creation of DSE’s annual professional education programs. Both a listing of the full 2012 Advisory Board and answers to the monthly questions can be found at www.digitalsignageconnection.com.
Richard Lebovitz, educational director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE said, “We are privileged to present a Board that is comprised of so many highly talented people, all of whom have generously committed to lend their voices to an industry-wide educational effort designed to help raise the level of professionalism and positively impact commerce for everyone who does business with the DS sector.”