DPAA Continues Expansion with New Dues Structure

- The Digital Place-based Advertising Association (DPAA) announced that elevate DIGITAL, enVu and Gloss Media have joined the association as members. The three additions bring the number of new members joining DPAA to 13 since the organization shifted to an advertising revenue-based dues structure in January 2012. Dues previously were assessed as a flat fee.
- “We changed our dues structure in order to make the fees more equitable for our members and prospective members,” said Mike DiFranza, president of Captivate Network and DPAA chairman/acting president. “We felt this shift would make DPAA membership accessible to more companies, and I think the addition of 13 new members since the change would ratify the move as a success. I welcome elevate DIGITAL, enVu and Gloss Media to our ranks and look forward to them providing insights and expertise in helping us advance the digital place-based sector.”
- elevate DIGITAL deploys leading edge, interactive displays in both indoor and outdoor high-traffic areas. elevate’s hardware and software can be customized to the audience, municipality, attraction or advertiser. The elevate DIGITAL platform is designed to engage the consumer through content, services and connective advertising. Advertisers can speak directly with consumers, retain data and create a memorable experience. The displays also allow users to share apps, deals, ad and branded photos, creating interaction while spreading advertisers’ messages through social and mobile sharing.
- Leveraging interactivity, mobile applications and social media networks in digital out-of-home, enVu provides advertisers and brands with immersive experiences to target audiences, engage consumers and influence purchase decisions. enVu, a wholly-owned subsidiary of STRATACACHE, is in shopping malls in the top 30 DMAs.
- Through a nationwide network of upscale nail salons and spas, Gloss Media offers both digital and experiential touchpoints for advertisers to integrate into female-centric environments that reach women who are in errand mode and receptive to messaging. Gloss Media caters to the always-growing importance of the female shopper, mother, career woman, trendsetter and recommender.