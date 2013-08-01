Brad Zell Joins QSC as Online Marketing Manager

Brad Zell has joined the QSC Audio Products marketing team as online marketing manager, leading the company’s digital marketing efforts including social media management, digital content creation, campaign management, and artist relations.



“I am elated to have Brad Zell join our Marketing Communications team,” said QSC senior director, Marketing Communications and Training & Education, Ray van Straten. “As we continue to grow as a global brand, the ability to create and deploy compelling and effective online campaigns will be crucial to our success. Brad’s vast experience and knowledge on the QSC team present us with new and exciting possibilities for the future.”

Brad Zell joins QSC after a ten-year career at PreSonus, where he was director of marketing communications, responsible for their dealer and distributor marketing activities and relationships, as well as social media and artist relations. Brad also headed up PreSonus’ Product Management department where he created and implemented the company’s stage-gate product development process. Prior to his work at PreSonus, Zell was a director at Avalon Design responsible for sales, marketing, and operations.

After acquiring his MBA, Brad began his career in the music equipment manufacturing industry with Metalithic Systems as marketing manager. Brad has been a performing musician since his teens and remains passionate about playing and recording music.