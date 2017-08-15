Creating Meaningful Experiences With Interactive Digital Signage

Gone are the days of static signage and the use of passive video displays for delivering video content in a linear fashion. Now, psychology and research play a key role in the development of digital signage—with demographic, psychographic, and behavioral data shaping things like design, messaging, and placement. Below I discuss how this approach to interactive display signage can be used to help increase positive interactions with viewers and enhance business outcomes for firms.

Using Big Data and Interactive Displays to Create Experiences

Digital electronic signage can be both a source and a display for big data. It encompasses the engagement of the viewing public and the collection of data based on that interaction. It also requires the sophisticated orchestration of multiple systems to be successful; which include audio, video, and data infrastructure designs while considering bandwidth, control, automation, and content creation and delivery.

A well programmed digital signage system will deliver information that is relevant to the audience—at the right place and time. Using systems like visual sensors, voice recognition, and gesture control, research firms collect and evaluate key data points like viewing time, eye movement, facial expressions, gender, and the content audiences interact with most. This data is delivered to digital signage content developers to be studied and used to provide enhanced experiences that inspire the viewer to act.

Interactive displays can also accommodate more than one person. Multi-touch interactive electronic signage can serve many people at the same time, each with their own experience and each with results tailored to their needs. Providing additional layers of big data analytics that capture reactions to content and dwell time with a given topic, selection, or response help create more accurate real-time responses and solutions.

The Future of Interactive Digital Signage

Picture a woman passing by an interactive digital video wall in the mall. The image of a purse catches her eye and draws her interest. She approaches the display and the video wall recognizes her as a female and responds by returning to the content that caught her attention. The purse is presented in various colors using video clips. She studies the video, and receives additional information on the product. The system indicates that the purse is available in the color she seems favored, is on sale, and available for pickup at a nearby store in the mall.

Does this constitute interactive digital signage? Indeed, it does. There are no buttons pressed, no overt interaction, and no voice commands. This form of interaction with digital signage will become mainstream in the near future.

Interactive Digital Signage is not your simple flat panel with a touch overlay that solicits a viewer to press a button to interact. It has the capacity to be a learning, reactive, and analytic engaging solution that can serve retail, wayfinding, instructional, or informational needs in a myriad of market segments.