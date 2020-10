Join us to learn how to successfully make multi-track recordings and virtual soundchecks, using Dante audio networking and Yamaha professional audio products, including TF, QL and CL series consoles, and Rivage PM7 & 10. Receive tips and advice from industry veterans, and real world perspective from a studio owner and composer, for running a stable network environment including Dante Virtual Soundcard and the Dante Accelerator interface.

