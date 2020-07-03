TIDE Generator: What's Memorable Now?

The creation of something memorable depends on elements of surprise and spontaneity and the fostering of happenstance interactions among people in a space. Part of the success of a truly memorable experience is the feeling of connection that occurs with shared group discovery and emotional arcs.

In this episode, TIDE Generator host Kirsten Nelson is joined by Paul Chavez, associate, user experience and technology with Arup, and Nathan Adkisson, director of strategy and associate creative director with Local Projects to explore how we can bring these essential elements to new experience designs that accommodate for social distancing, and how we can embrace the possibilities of the hybrid digital/physical spaces we’ll build next.

