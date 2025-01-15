Snap One Adds New Luma 4K Hybrid Surveillance Cameras to X20 Portfolio

As residential and commercial surveillance technology continues to advance, Snap One, now part of ADI, is evolving and investing in Luma by adding a new line of Luma 4K Hybrid cameras that deliver enhanced performance features and versatile designs.

Available with a fixed or motorized varifocal lens, in turret or bullet-style housings, the versatile new surveillance cameras combine the strengths of Luma’s existing IR night vision and Color-at-Night technologies, along with Active Deterrence features to support AI- and event-triggered alarms, notifications, and other responses.

“Innovation in security, particularly video surveillance, continues to be a top request of both residential and commercial customers. As a combined business, Snap One and ADI are committed to investing in the products and solutions our customers need to create safe and reliable systems,” said Forest Liu, senior director of surveillance products at Snap One. “The unique features embodied by the Hybrid 4K cameras broaden ADI and Snap One’s security offerings and help customers deliver tailored security solutions across their entire customer base.”

The 4K Hybrid line provides customers flexible security solutions suitable for a wide range of applications. The option for integrators to select either IR night vision or Color-at-Night mode gives them greater control over choosing the best setting for the location the camera is installed. Furthermore, combined with OvrC, customers can easily adjust the mode for the end user if they prefer one mode over another without having to roll out a support truck.

(Image credit: Snap One)

Security is further enhanced with built-in Active Deterrence. Combining built-in LED lights and audible alarm tones or preset voice annunciations, these cameras can help deter unwanted visitors and ward off break-ins by drawing attention to the scene. This is further enhanced by AI-enabled smart event analytics that allow the camera to distinguish between a person, vehicle, and non-vehicle which enhances event notification accuracy and reliability for the end user using the Luma View app.

“Going forward, Snap One and ADI will continue leveraging the latest technologies, including AI, to develop and deliver cutting edge solutions,” added Liu. “We look forward to listening to our customers and working closely with them to meet both their needs and those of end users.”