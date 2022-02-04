SDVI Rolls Out Sustainability Program to Create Net-Zero Supply Chains for Customers

‘Our sustainability program has been designed to ensure that the emissions associated with running our business, as well as the emissions associated with the supply chains that our customers are managing with the Rally platform, are fully offset.’ -- Larry Kaplan, SDVI president/CEO

SDVI is embarking on an ambitious new sustainability program that makes all usage of the Rally media supply chain optimization platform, going back to the beginning of 2021, completely carbon neutral. The program will also ensure that all SDVI customers benefit from permanent, ongoing carbon offsets for all Rally platform usage, including all third-party media applications used as part of a Rally-managed supply chain.

"Our responsibility to the environment and to our customers is to ensure that we are operating every aspect of our business in a sustainable and accountable manner," said Larry Kaplan, president and CEO of SDVI. "Our sustainability program has been designed to ensure that the emissions associated with running our business, as well as the emissions associated with the supply chains that our customers are managing with the Rally platform, are fully offset. Our sustainability commitment ensures that every one of our customers can build and operate all of their media supply chains knowing that the associated carbon impact is being mitigated for them."

The new SDVI sustainability program is being implemented immediately with the following components and goals:

•Effective Jan. 1, SDVI began reporting and offsetting the carbon footprint associated with providing the Rally platform service to its customers going forward, including the operation of all third-party application services under Rally management.

•SDVI will begin providing regular reporting of carbon emissions associated with operating the Rally platform to each customer, along with evidence of the SDVI-sponsored carbon offsets.

•As soon as practical, and no later than Dec. 31, 2022, SDVI will calculate, report, and offset the carbon footprint associated with the company's Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions as defined by the GHG Protocol Corporate Standard.

"In addition to the comprehensive program we are implementing now, we are also going to offset the carbon impact associated with all Rally platform usage by our customers in 2021," Kaplan added. "Our customers will have peace of mind knowing that their use of our platform, both in the past and going forward, contributes to a more sustainable future."

SVDI Joins DPP Committed to Sustainability Program

In addition to implementing its own sustainability initiative, SDVI has joined the DPP Committed to Sustainability program and has completed the necessary steps to achieve the DPP Committed to Sustainability mark.

"We are impressed with the commitment that SDVI is making to sustainability, and in particular their willingness to step up and offset the carbon impact associated with the use of its Rally platform by their customers," said Mark Harrison, CEO of the DPP. "This kind of leadership and aggressive action is what we need from the vendor community if we are really to have a positive impact on our planet."

The SDVI Rally media supply chain platform enables media companies to optimize the infrastructure deployment and resource utilization associated with running dynamic, responsive media supply chains in the cloud. Always right-sized to the workload requirements, Rally-managed supply chains consume only the resources needed and eliminate the waste associated with underutilized infrastructure.

More information on the SDVI Sustainability Program is available at www.sdvi.com/sustainability. Further information about the SDVI Rally platform is available at www.sdvi.com/platform.