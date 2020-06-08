Lecturer and student relationships matter even more online than on campus (The Guardian)

"In a matter of weeks, universities have changed how we teach in at least one important way: we’re now online. It is now becoming clear that this shift may last at least into the new academic year and likely longer. As lecturers, this is not necessarily something to be afraid of: it’s an unparalleled opportunity to rethink teaching and to refocus on relationships with students."—Source: The Guardian

The quick shift to online learning in the wake of COVID-19 made it abundantly clear that relationships matter. Read how instructors have fostered engagement by involving students more and facilitating remote group work.