While the walls between AV and IT convergence continue to crumble, creating a unified AV/IT approach can be something of a minefield. For many system integrators, the challenges surrounding display compatibility remain. Here at PPDS, we are working to eradicate these issues. Forever.

The benefits and opportunities surrounding perfectly harmonized AV and IT solutions, whether with digital signage, interactive, and ePaper displays, videowall, dvLED, or professional TVs, are clear and incontestable. Failure to conduct in-depth planning and research, both for the short term and long term, though, can prove costly and, as we have seen, can result in a significant compromise on a business's ambitions and vision.

Recent forecasts from AVIXA have valued the pro AV market at $408 billion by 2028, up almost $100 million this year. But not all of those investments into tech are good ones. A percentage of those resources will be for correcting mistakes, either through incomplete advice or impulse decision-making. Indeed, for all the benefits of industry events like ISE and InfoComm, it can still be tempting to be drawn in (usually by price) by less established displays being exhibited on the show floor. While wowed at the time, post-purchase and installation can uncover all kinds of compatibility, service and support, and usability issues.

Whether a customer is looking to augment or develop an AV/IT infrastructure now, or in the future, it is, therefore, important to specify their AV and IT investments as part of a single ecosystem, rather than as two separate sets. At PPDS, we are making it our mission to proactively help our partners and customers to overcome hurdles, and to achieve their current and future ambitions the first time around. So, how are we doing this?

Solutions Without Compromise

PPDS Vice President Global Marketing and Business Development, Martijn van der Woude (Image credit: PPDS) While some brands place restrictions on which platforms can and can’t be used on their displays, PPDS prefers to enable customers to ‘display without limits.’

Part of an ongoing transformation, PPDS is no longer simply a provider of professional displays. Instead, we are uniquely positioned as a provider of ‘total solutions.’ This means we, together with our global partner network, can support the delivery of entire AV/IT ecosystems—a one-stop-shop, if you will—adding greater value, simplifying installations and, crucially, removing the pain points associated with AV/ IT convergence.

This has seen us stretch beyond the display; developing and introducing a broad and evolving range of hardware and software solutions, including those developed in-house, and through strategic partnerships with leading and sought-after third-party providers.

While some brands place restrictions on which platforms can and can’t be used on their displays, PPDS prefers to enable customers to ‘display without limits.’ With our global ‘Open2’ strategy, our Philips Professional Displays are open to integrate with other content platforms and brands, maximizing flexibility and, crucially, putting the customer in complete control of their vision. Technology should inspire progress, not hinder it.

And these are far from being simple add-ons. These are true strategic partnerships, with PPDS working closely together to ensure seamless compatibility with technology integrated and configured directly into its displays. Some recent examples include Crestron (including XiO Cloud), Google’s Chromecast built-in, Intel, Logitech, and Netflix, as well as software providers such as DEEL Media, Grassfish, Navori Labs, NowSignage, Skykit, and Telelogos. With Philips Professional Displays running on Android’s open platform, developers are invited to work with PPDS and configure their solutions for use on Philips Professional Displays. No doors are closed.

In Control of Your Ambitions

In addition, creating the perfect platform for managing display fleets within the AV/IT ecosystem, PPDS is helping to bring new opportunities to customers, unlocking the full power, versatility, and intelligence inside Philips Professional Displays with its PPDS Wave remote device management ecosystem.

Answering many of the pain points left by others in this field, PPDS Wave is a secure, legacy-free cloud platform that connects AV/IT managers to their network of Philips Professional Displays, be they in a single location or installed around the world.

Now available globally, Wave Controller provides advanced and effortless control and management capabilities, with AV/IT teams able to securely provision and monitor hundreds of thousands of units on a simple and intuitive interface. Firmware and software updates, debugging screens, adjusting settings, adding content, receiving alerts, and anticipating issues are just some of the evolving features.

Wave is supporting businesses with their sustainability ambitions, too, helping to reduce total cost of ownership by managing energy efficiency and extending product lifetimes, with advanced power scheduling (ie. powering down outside business hours), and adjusting brightness based on lighting conditions.

Wave also features the PPDS ProStore, a ‘one-stop digital marketplace’ further eliminating limitations and concerns around compatibility, with partnerships already in place with Navori, NoviSign, NowSignage, Skykit, and Telelogos.

No business is the same, and at PPDS there is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all approach. Whatever the application or environment, PPDS brings the solutions businesses need to build and tailor their AV/IT ecosystems for today and into the future, with full peace of mind. Convergence has never been less challenging.

