D&H Helps VARs Capitalize on Collegiate eSport

D&H Distributing is expanding its commitment to the emerging eSports category, aligning resources and manufacturer partners to help resellers and MSPs take advantage of opportunities in this market. D&H will connect college teams with trusted reseller and managed service provider partners who can outfit those eSports organizations with cutting-edge equipment.

The distributor has built a formidable line-up of eSports brands and solutions that encompasses systems, displays, components, and accessories from companies like Dell/Alienware, HP/OMEN, Intel, Samsung, Sennheiser, ViewSonic, and more.

D&H will attend the 2019 2nd Annual National Association of Collegiate eSports (NACE) Convention—held July 17-19 at Harrisburg University—where D&H co-president Dan Schwab will participate in a keynote panel discussion. The panel will explore technology trends in the gaming sector and the exponential growth of eSports at the college level.

Players from the Harrisburg University Storm eSports team at D&H’s Harrisburg headquarters. Co-President Dan Schwab, front row third from left. (Image credit: D&H Distributing)

“We’ve been witness to an explosion in the eSports category. Collegiate gaming has escalated to where students have received full scholarships and earn national recognition,” said Schwab. “As the segment matures, D&H will serve as the go-to destination for these innovative brands and solutions."