Here's How Brunswick County 911 Enables Rapid Response

The 911 call center at the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office in Bolivia, NC, needed a fail-proof solution to support multiple monitors and computers at each of the ten 911 workstations, the central videowall, and the dispatch system. Based on a topology that combines centralized and distributed switching, the center was recently upgraded with Extron NAV AV over IP, XTP, and control systems to tie together a variety of resources, providing optimal signal integrity, complete reliability, and true redundancy. Specialized operations equipment includes the CCOM system, which is the conduit for phone calls and radio communications. North Carolina Sound designed and integrated this AV system configuration for Brunswick County’s mission-critical 24/7/365 facility.

“A few of the many factors that made Extron systems the clear choice for Brunswick County’s 911 command center are proven performance, product quality, variety, integrated technologies, and our previous experience with their equipment and service,” said Chris Jordan, VP of operations at North Carolina Sound. “Here at NCS, we have definitely witnessed time and time again that Extron components are made to last.”

Extron’s XTP system serves as the AV switching and distribution system for the room's displays, with DTP transmitters and receivers facilitating signal extension within the call center. In the conference room, XTP transmitters and scaling receivers provide signal extension from connected devices to the room's displays. An Extron NAV system also links 911 call center resources with the conference room and backup emergency operations center (EOC).

An Extron XTP II CrossPoint 3200 32x32 modular matrix switcher populated with XTP I/O boards supports high-performance switching and local distribution of 4K/60 HDMI and stereo audio signals. The rack-mounted computers, CCOM system, and Apple TVs are connected directly to the matrix switcher over HDMI. It routes source signals and camera feeds to the videowall and among the workstation consoles. Signals are also available in the conference room and at certain displays within the facility.

The Extron NAV system links the control room, the various workstation resources, and the conference room over the facility’s network. NAV 1G encoders also link the conference room PC, network switches, and digital signage system to the XTP II CrossPoint matrix switcher. The NAVigator Pro AV over IP System Manager allows for monitoring, management, backup, and recovery of all NAV endpoints. Extron TouchLink Pro touchpanels installed throughout the facility work in conjunction with IPCP Pro Q xi control processors to provide flexible AV system control. They are connected to the server room's IP Link Pro xi control processor over the NAV system.

The personnel at the Brunswick County Sheriff's 911 Communications Center are using the Extron products to compile information, assign resources, and manage emergency services at top speed and with complete confidence in the powerful yet stable installation. With the new XTP and NAV systems, the 911 operators are empowered to help protect the public and save lives throughout Brunswick County.