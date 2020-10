"In the last six years the number of students graduating from coding bootcamps has reportedly increased 11-fold, to an estimated 23,043 in 2019. Encouragingly, some of these programs aim to bring more women, minorities, veterans and other underrepresented populations into the tech sector."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

To succeed in the workforce, students need skills that often aren't taught in coding bootcamps, like resilience and an understanding of growth mindset.