4 ways colleges' tech teams are managing the shift online (Education Dive)

"The last month or so has been a blur for Sharon Pitt, chief information officer at the University of Delaware."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

From tripling the number of Zoom licenses to shipping hotspots to students, tech teams are responding to new challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps campuses shuttered. Sustaining in-home connectivity brings its own substantial hurdles, and IT teams must also start planning for the fall term. This story outlines key ways to help manage the unknowns.