"2U announced Monday that it is entering the undergraduate degree market with an online bachelor’s offered in partnership with the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). It is expected to launch in October 2020."—Source: Education Dive

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This is a major diversification for 2U. Only time will tell if this bet will pay off for the company, but it could be a game-changer for low cost degrees if it gains traction.